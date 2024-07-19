XRP Price Prediction for July 19

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Buyers might not have accumulated enough energy for a continued rise, according to CoinStats.

Advertisement

XRP chart by CoinStats

XRP/USD

The price of XRP has gone down by 5.13% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of XRP is looking bearish as it is about to breakout the local support of $0.5458. If it happens, the correction may continue to the $0.54 area and below.

Image by TradingView

On the daily time frame, the price has continued the fall after yesterday's bearish closure. At the moment, there are no reversal signals yet.

If the candle closes below $0.55, the energy might be enough for a more profound drop to the vital area of $0.50.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the weekly bar is about to close bearish. If the picture does not change by the end of the day, bears may get back in the game, which might lead to a decline below $0.50.

XRP is trading at $0.5431 at press time.