    XRP Price Prediction for July 19

    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Has price of XRP found local bottom by now?
    Fri, 19/07/2024 - 18:00
    Buyers might not have accumulated enough energy for a continued rise, according to CoinStats.

    Article image
    XRP chart by CoinStats

    XRP/USD

    The price of XRP has gone down by 5.13% since yesterday.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of XRP is looking bearish as it is about to breakout the local support of $0.5458. If it happens, the correction may continue to the $0.54 area and below.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the daily time frame, the price has continued the fall after yesterday's bearish closure. At the moment, there are no reversal signals yet. 

    If the candle closes below $0.55, the energy might be enough for a more profound drop to the vital area of $0.50.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the weekly bar is about to close bearish. If the picture does not change by the end of the day, bears may get back in the game, which might lead to a decline below $0.50.

    XRP is trading at $0.5431 at press time.

