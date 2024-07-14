Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    XRP Price Prediction for July 14

    Denys Serhiichuk
    Does XRP have energy to keep rising?
    Sun, 14/07/2024 - 18:00
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The end of the week is bullish for most coins, according to CoinStats.

    XRP/USD

    The price of XRP has gone up by 2.16% over the last day.

    On the hourly chart, the rate of XRP is in the middle of the local channel between the support of $0.5136 and the resistance of $0.5401.

    However, if the growth continues to the upper level, one can expect a breakout followed by a move to the $0.55 zone.

    On the bigger time frame, the price is far from the key levels, which means traders are unlikely to witness sharp ups or downs. In this case, one can expect sideways trading in the area of $0.52-$0.54 within the next few days.

    On the weekly chart, the rate has almost touched the resistance of $0.5714. If the candle closes near it, there is a possibility of a breakout to the $0.60 range.

    XRP is trading at $0.5308 at press time.

    #XRP Price Prediction
    About the author
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

