XRP Price Prediction for July 14

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The end of the week is bullish for most coins, according to CoinStats.

Advertisement

XRP chart by CoinStats

XRP/USD

The price of XRP has gone up by 2.16% over the last day.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of XRP is in the middle of the local channel between the support of $0.5136 and the resistance of $0.5401.

However, if the growth continues to the upper level, one can expect a breakout followed by a move to the $0.55 zone.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the price is far from the key levels, which means traders are unlikely to witness sharp ups or downs. In this case, one can expect sideways trading in the area of $0.52-$0.54 within the next few days.

Image by TradingView

On the weekly chart, the rate has almost touched the resistance of $0.5714. If the candle closes near it, there is a possibility of a breakout to the $0.60 range.

XRP is trading at $0.5308 at press time.