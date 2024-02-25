Advertisement
Original U.Today article

XRP Price Prediction for February 25

article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Is XRP ready to blast shortly?
Sun, 25/02/2024 - 15:22
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

The week is ending bullish for most coins, according to CoinStats.

XRP chart by CoinStats

XRP/USD

The price of XRP has remained the same since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of XRP is looking bearish as it is near the local support level of $0.5434. If buyers fail to seize the initiative by the end of the day, there is a high chance of a breakout followed by a decline to the $0.54 zone.

Image by TradingView

On the daily time frame, the price of XRP has made a false breakout of yesterday's candle peak. If the bar closes far from that mark, sellers may be back in the game, which might lead to a correction to the $0.53-$0.5350 area soon.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, neither bulls nor bears are dominating. The rate is in the middle of the wide channel, which means any sharp moves are unlikely to happen soon. 

All in all, consolidation between $0.53 and $0.57 is the more likely scenario for the next weeks.

XRP is trading at $0.5446 at press time.

About the author
article image
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

