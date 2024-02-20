Advertisement
XRP Price Prediction for February 20

Denys Serhiichuk
How likely are we to see price blast of XRP shortly?
Tue, 20/02/2024 - 16:00
XRP Price Prediction for February 20
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The market might have entered a sideways trend, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

XRP/USD

The rate of XRP has increased by 1.81% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of XRP is looking bullish as it is approaching the resistance of $0.5730. If the daily bar closes around that mark, there is a chance to see a breakout, followed by a blast to the $0.5750-$0.58 zone.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the growth of XRP continues. However, the price is far from the resistance level of $0.5776. If buyers want to keep the midterm rise going, they need to return the rate above the mentioned mark. 

If that happens, the accumulated energy might be enough for a test of the $0.59-$0.60 area.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, it is too early to make any predictions, as a few days remain until the bar's closure. However, if the candle closes above $0.58, traders may witness a continued rise to the $0.60 mark.

XRP is trading at $0.5710 at press time.

About the author
article image
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

