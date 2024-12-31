Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    XRP Price Prediction for December 31

    Denys Serhiichuk
    How long may local growth of XRP last?
    Tue, 31/12/2024 - 14:27
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Some coins are trying to come back to the green zone; however, the prices of most of them keeps falling, according to CoinMarketCap.

    XRP/USD

    The rate of XRP has increased by 0.24% since yesterday.

    On the hourly chart, the price of XRP is looking bullish as it is on its way to the local resistance of $2.1014. If it breaks out, the upward move may continue to the $2.14 area.

    On the daily time frame, the rate of XRP remains bearish despite a possible daily bullish closure. If the bar closes around current prices, traders might witness sideways trading in the zone of $2.05-$2.20 within the next few days.

    From the midterm point of view, the picture is similar. 

    However, if buyers lose the vital area of $2, the accumulated energy might be enough for a dump to the $1.90 range and below it.

    XRP is trading at $2.1050 at press time.

    #XRP Price Prediction
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

