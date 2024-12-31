XRP Price Prediction for December 31

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Some coins are trying to come back to the green zone; however, the prices of most of them keeps falling, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

XRP/USD

The rate of XRP has increased by 0.24% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of XRP is looking bullish as it is on its way to the local resistance of $2.1014. If it breaks out, the upward move may continue to the $2.14 area.

Image by TradingView

On the daily time frame, the rate of XRP remains bearish despite a possible daily bullish closure. If the bar closes around current prices, traders might witness sideways trading in the zone of $2.05-$2.20 within the next few days.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the picture is similar.

However, if buyers lose the vital area of $2, the accumulated energy might be enough for a dump to the $1.90 range and below it.

XRP is trading at $2.1050 at press time.