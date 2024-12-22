XRP Price Prediction for December 22

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Sellers are back in the game on the last day of the week, according to CoinStats.

XRP chart by CoinStats

XRP/USD

Unlike other coins, XRP remains in the green zone, going up by 0.64% over the last day.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of XRP is far from the local support and resistance levels. If buyers lose the interim mark of $2.24, the correction may continue to the $2.20 area by tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, neither buyers nor sellers have accumulated enough energy for a sharp move. Such a statement is also confirmed by the declining volume.

All in all, ongoing sideways trading in the zone of $2.20-$2.40 is the more likely scenario.

Image by TradingView

On the weekly chart, the picture is quite similar. If the candle closes around the current prices, traders are unlikely to expect increased volatility by the end of the month.

XRP is trading at $2.2537 at press time.