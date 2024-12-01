XRP Price Prediction for December 1

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bears are becoming more active at the end of the week, according to CoinStats.

XRP chart by CoinStats

XRP/USD

The price of XRP has risen by 1.85% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of XRP might have set a local resistance level of $1.95. If the daily candle closes far from that mark, there is a chance to see a drop to the $1.90 range.

Image by TradingView

On the daily time frame, one should pay attention to the bar closure in terms of yesterday's candle peak.

If it happens near $1.9575, the breakout may lead to a test of the $2 area the upcoming week.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the rate of XRP is approaching the $1.9669 level. If the weekly bar closes near it or above and with no long wick, the growth may continue to the $2-$2.20 zone.

XRP is trading at $1.9249 at press time.