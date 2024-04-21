Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    XRP Price Prediction for April 21

    Denys Serhiichuk
    When can traders expect local rise of XRP?
    Sun, 21/04/2024 - 15:09
    XRP Price Prediction for April 21
    The last day of the week is bullish for the cryptocurrency market, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    XRP/USD

    The rate of XRP has increased by 1.70% since yesterday. Over the last week, the price has risen by 9%.

    Image by TradingView

    Despite today's rise, XRP is looking bearish on the hourly chart as its rate is falling after a false breakout of the resistance of $0.5357.

    If the situation does not change by the end of the day, traders may expect a test of the $0.52 zone tomorrow.

    Image by TradingView

    Bulls could not seize the initiative after yesterday's bullish candle closure. If the bar closes below the $0.53 mark, there is a chance to see a drop to the $0.51-$0.52 zone at the beginning of the next week.

    Image by TradingView

    A better picture is on the weekly chart, even though bulls have not seized the initiative yet from the midterm point of view. If the bar closes near $0.54, traders may witness consolidation in the zone of $0.55-$0.56 until the end of the month.

    XRP is trading at $0.5254 at press time.

    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

