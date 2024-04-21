XRP Price Prediction for April 21

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The last day of the week is bullish for the cryptocurrency market, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

XRP/USD

The rate of XRP has increased by 1.70% since yesterday. Over the last week, the price has risen by 9%.

Despite today's rise, XRP is looking bearish on the hourly chart as its rate is falling after a false breakout of the resistance of $0.5357.

If the situation does not change by the end of the day, traders may expect a test of the $0.52 zone tomorrow.

Bulls could not seize the initiative after yesterday's bullish candle closure. If the bar closes below the $0.53 mark, there is a chance to see a drop to the $0.51-$0.52 zone at the beginning of the next week.

A better picture is on the weekly chart, even though bulls have not seized the initiative yet from the midterm point of view. If the bar closes near $0.54, traders may witness consolidation in the zone of $0.55-$0.56 until the end of the month.

XRP is trading at $0.5254 at press time.