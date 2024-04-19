Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    XRP Price Prediction for April 19

    Denys Serhiichuk
    Has correction of XRP ended yet?
    Fri, 19/04/2024 - 15:12
    XRP Price Prediction for April 19
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The rates of most of the coins are rising; however, there are some exceptions to the rule, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    XRP/USD

    The price of XRP has declined by 0.78% over the last 24 hours.

    Image by TradingView

    Despite today's fall, the rate of XRP is looking bullish on the hourly chart. If the daily candle closes around the current prices, there is a chance to see a resistance breakout, followed by a move to the $0.51 zone.

    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the picture is similar. The price of XRP has once again bounced off the $0.47 zone, which means that bulls are not going to give up so easily. From the technical point of view, the accumulated energy might be enough for a move to the $0.53-$0.54 zone.

    Image by TradingView

    On the weekly chart, the situation is unclear as the price is far from the main levels. As none of the sides has seized the initiative yet, ongoing consolidation around the $0.50 area is the more likely scenario.

    XRP is trading at $0.4978 at press time.

    About the author
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

