XRP Price Prediction for April 19

The rates of most of the coins are rising; however, there are some exceptions to the rule, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

XRP/USD

The price of XRP has declined by 0.78% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

Despite today's fall, the rate of XRP is looking bullish on the hourly chart. If the daily candle closes around the current prices, there is a chance to see a resistance breakout, followed by a move to the $0.51 zone.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the picture is similar. The price of XRP has once again bounced off the $0.47 zone, which means that bulls are not going to give up so easily. From the technical point of view, the accumulated energy might be enough for a move to the $0.53-$0.54 zone.

Image by TradingView

On the weekly chart, the situation is unclear as the price is far from the main levels. As none of the sides has seized the initiative yet, ongoing consolidation around the $0.50 area is the more likely scenario.

XRP is trading at $0.4978 at press time.