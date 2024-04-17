Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    XRP Price Prediction for April 17

    Advertisement
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Has price of XRP touched local bottom yet?
    Wed, 17/04/2024 - 15:38
    XRP Price Prediction for April 17
    Cover image via www.tradingview.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The correction continues on the cryptocurrency market, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Advertisement
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    XRP/USD

    The rate of XRP has declined by 0.61% over the last 24 hours.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of XRP keeps falling as it is testing the local support level of $0.4835. If the daily bar closes near this mark or below it, the drop is likely to continue to the $0.48 zone.

    Image by TradingView

    On the daily time frame, the picture is also bearish. The rise has returned to the level formed by the false breakout. 

    Related
    SHIB Price Prediction for April 16

    If buyers cannot seize the initiative, the accumulated energy might be enough for a dump to $0.46. Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the week.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, one should pay attention to the vital zone of $0.50. If the weekly candle closes far from it, there is a high chance to see a test of the $0.40 area until the end of the month.

    XRP is trading at $0.4837 at press time.

    #XRP Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

    related image Bitcoin Critic Peter Schiff Says Wall Street About to Start Selling
    2024/04/17 15:33
    Bitcoin Critic Peter Schiff Says Wall Street About to Start Selling
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    related image Chainlink (LINK) MVRV Ratio Drops Massively, Top Analyst Highlights Buy Signal
    2024/04/17 15:33
    Chainlink (LINK) MVRV Ratio Drops Massively, Top Analyst Highlights Buy Signal
    Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
    related image Ripple President Spotlights Crypto Impact in Latin America
    2024/04/17 15:33
    Ripple President Spotlights Crypto Impact in Latin America
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Introducing Anomaly: AI-Powered Layer 3 for Gaming powered by Arbitrum Orbit, built on Gelato RaaS
    The Second Edition of ETH Belgrade Emerges This June
    NFC 2024 in Lisbon, 28-30 May: One ticket, Five events, one super festival
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP Price Prediction for April 17
    Bitcoin Critic Peter Schiff Says Wall Street About to Start Selling
    Chainlink (LINK) MVRV Ratio Drops Massively, Top Analyst Highlights Buy Signal
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD