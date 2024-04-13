XRP Price Prediction for April 13

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Buyers do not seem ready for a midterm rise yet, according to CoinStats.

XRP/USD

The price of XRP has dropped by 8.71% since yesterday.

On the hourly time frame, the rate of XRP is trading within the narrow range between the support of $0.5394 and the resistance of $0.5490. If buyers lose the interim level of $0.5450, the drop may lead to a test of the $0.54 area tomorrow.

Today's fall has not affected the overall technical picture on the daily chart. Currently, the price is far from the key levels, which means any sharp moves are unlikely to happen soon.

All in all, sideways trading in the area of $0.53-$0.56 is the more likely scenario for the next few days.

From the midterm point of view, one should focus on the weekly bar closure in terms of the support level of $0.5140. If it happens near that mark, the accumulated energy might be enough for a breakout to the $0.46-$0.50 area.

XRP is trading at $0.5433 at press time.