Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    XRP Price Positively Skewed to Historical Trend, Is $3.50 High Possible?

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Wed, 10/09/2025 - 12:39
    XRP price facing reset, but history shows possible breakout on horizon
    Advertisement
    XRP Price Positively Skewed to Historical Trend, Is $3.50 High Possible?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The XRP price experienced a 9.12% dip in the last 30 days as the asset faces volatility, which pulled it away from the $3 level. Despite this setback, XRP’s historical data suggests that the altcoin could reclaim $3 and hit a new target of $3.50 this September.

    Advertisement

    Historical XRP data points to strong September gains

    Cryptorank data shows that in the last four consecutive years, XRP has always closed the month in the green. Although it preceded that four-year streak with three years of straight losses, XRP has recorded more gains in September than losses.

    Article image
    XRP Monthly Returns Chart | Source: Cryptorank

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 09/10/2025 - 11:42
    XRP ETF in Canada Sets New Record as Demand Soars
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    The highest growth figures were recorded in 2013 when the coin spiked by 94.4%, followed by 2018 with a 73.2% growth rate. Other notable years of growth were in 2016 and 2022, with 46.9% and 46.2% growth rates, respectively.

    Overall, XRP has an average growth rate of 14.1% in the month of September. That figure suggests that a repeat of history could see XRP reach $3.50 in the cryptocurrency trading at $2.96, representing a 1.29% decrease over the market.

    As of press time, the XRP price was changing hands at $2.96, representing a 1.29% decrease in the last 24 hours. The asset slipped from a peak of $3.03, exiting the $3 zone after traders moved in for profit.

    If XRP registers 14.1% growth, the XRP price may trade around $3.38. Other market forces and events could make it climb as high as $3.50.

    XRP's RSI and technical indicators show mixed signals

    Meanwhile, the asset’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) shows it has been overbought. This has triggered a significant pullback by investors. Notably, the coin’s trading volume has also declined by 32.45% and is currently at $4.42 billion.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 09/10/2025 - 11:40
    Binance's CZ Names True Size of His Wealth, Says: ‘Just The Beginning’
    ByYuri Molchan

    XRP investors will have to hope history will repeat itself for the asset to rally and reclaim the $3.50 target.

    As reported by U.Today, XRP’s technical indicators suggest that the current sideways movement of the price is temporary. Notably, the Bollinger Bands indicate that bears might be caught in a trap as the price surges unexpectedly.

    #XRP
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Sep 10, 2025 - 11:42
    XRP ETF in Canada Sets New Record as Demand Soars
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Sep 10, 2025 - 11:40
    Binance's CZ Names True Size of His Wealth, Says: ‘Just The Beginning’
    ByYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    BiFinance Completes Series B Financing: RWA Moves to the Core Stage of Global Capital Markets
    MemeCore Launches Layer 1 Blockchain to Structure the Meme Coin Economy
    CYSEC GLOBAL Returns with Its 17th Global Edition of CYSEC UAE to Strengthen the Nation’s Cyber Resilience
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Sep 10, 2025 - 12:39
    XRP Price Positively Skewed to Historical Trend, Is $3.50 High Possible?
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 10, 2025 - 11:42
    XRP ETF in Canada Sets New Record as Demand Soars
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 10, 2025 - 11:40
    Binance's CZ Names True Size of His Wealth, Says: ‘Just The Beginning’
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all