XRP Price Nightmare Scenario Over, Bollinger Bands Signal

XRP fell by 1.05% in the last 24 hours, with the price dropping from $2.15 as profit-taking moves and technical resistance impacted the asset. Despite this, XRP’s Bollinger Bands setup suggests that the price volatility might be over for the fourth-ranked cryptocurrency.

XRP price holds $2.11 as trading volume drops over 20%

CoinMarketCap data shows that while the upper Bollinger band is set at $2.33, the lower band sits between $1.75 and $2.04. Despite XRP’s price volatility, the coin’s price remains above the middle Bollinger band level of $2.11.

This middle band might prove to be a crucial support to push the price of XRP to higher levels in the coming days.

As of press time, XRP exchanges hands at $2.11, representing a 0.79% decline in the last 24 hours. The coin shed a few cents and dropped from its intraday peak of $2.17 as it battled resistance.

XRP’s trading volume is also adding pressure on the coin as this dipped by 20.57% to $3.73 billion within the same time frame.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) of XRP is currently at 57.59, signaling neutral momentum.

Considering this, it indicates that the immediate price crash in the XRP ecosystem is a temporary development. A rise in volume from the red to green zone might be the breakout catalyst that XRP needs to overcome its resistance level.

Market participants need to keep an eye on broader community developments like ETF inflows. A spike in XRP ETF inflows could provide a catalyst for price surge and renew investors’ confidence.

Can XRP ETF inflows boost market confidence?

As U.Today reported, within the week, XRP registered a 428% institutional inflow surge . A total of $45.8 million flowed in even when the rest of the market struggled with redemptions.

Meanwhile, to sustain upward momentum, XRP needs to rediscover the momentum it witnessed in the first four days of 2026. Notably, the incredible growth recorded on the blockchain supported its push to reclaim fourth place, flipping BNB from that position.

With its market capitalization in the $128 billion zone, XRP could be up to test higher levels if the current Bollinger signal is anything to go by. The next couple of days will reveal XRP’s market direction and signal if the downward movement has passed.