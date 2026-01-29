AdvertisementAdvert.
    XRP Price Lags, but 'Millionaire' Wallets Stage Comeback

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Thu, 29/01/2026 - 5:28
    Despite XRP sliding in2026, cryptocurrency analytics firm Santiment reports a net increase of 42 "millionaire" wallets.
    XRP’s start to 2026 has been defined by rather underwhelming price action so far. 

    However, "smart money" appears to be returning to the ledger.

    According to new data from crypto analytics firm Santiment, the number of "millionaire" XRP wallets is now rising for the first time since September 2025. 

    This is despite the asset trading down a modest 4% year-to-date. 

    The popular network has seen a net increase of 42 new whale wallets in recent weeks.

    More accumulation  

    The return of large-scale holders shows that institutional or high-net-worth investors are seizing the opportunity to buy the current dip. 

    Santiment described the trend as “an encouraging sign for the long-term.”

    This uptick in whale balances aligns with recent research from ETF issuer 21Shares, which pointed to a developing "supply shock" for the token. 

    The re-entry of large buyers could exacerbate scarcity if demand accelerates.

    For now, the market remains in a "wait and see" mode, but the Santiment data indicates that those with the most capital are betting on a turnaround. 

