Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    XRP Price in Trouble, Bollinger Bands Signal

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Sun, 31/08/2025 - 14:00
    Bollinger Bands warn that XRP optimists risk disappointment
    Advertisement
    XRP Price in Trouble, Bollinger Bands Signal
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    XRP is finishing August on a negative note, and the latest Bollinger Bands readings suggest the token isn't showing the kind of setup that usually happens before a rally.

    Advertisement

    On the weekly chart, the coin has slipped from early summer highs near $3.60 and is now holding just barely above $2.80. The middle band, which traders often use to figure out direction, is starting to slope downward.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sun, 08/31/2025 - 12:37
    Fundamental XRP Growth: This Is Why It's Crucial
    ByArman Shirinyan

    HOT Stories
    Spot ETFs Predicted to Be Death Knell for XRP
    Lubin: Ethereum (ETH) Will 100X From Here
    Grayscale Submits S-1 Filing for Cardano ETF, ADA Community Reacts
    Michael Saylor Presents 'Space Bitcoin Station' to Survive Coming Fiat Collapse: 'All Aboard'

    That's a sign that the overall trend is losing steam.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Source: TradingView

    The daily time frame backs that up. For most of August, the XRP price has been stuck below its midline, with each attempt to reach $3.10-$3.20 getting rejected. That left the price action stuck closer to the lower band, where moves tend to indicate weakness rather than strength building.

    To put it simply, the range has narrowed, but not in a way that suggests new upside.

    More pessimism for XRP

    The 12-hour and 4-hour charts tell us the same thing. XRP has been on a bit of a slide, heading toward the $2.70 area. But as soon as it hits the midline barrier, attempts to bounce back quickly fall flat.

    Even the 1-hour chart, where sudden reversals often appear, shows more of a slow grind along the lower edge than any rebound worth noting.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sun, 08/31/2025 - 11:27
    XRP Price Prediction for August 31
    ByDenys Serhiichuk

    All these signals together suggest that the market is having a hard time attracting buyers at higher levels. If the lower band near $2.70 breaks, the next area of interest is closer to $2.40.

    On the other hand, if they reclaimed the $3.00 zone, that would be a big sign of strength. For now, though, XRP's Bollinger profile is biased more toward caution than optimism, with sentiment looking more defensive as September trading begins.

    #XRP News #XRP #XRP Price Analysis #XRP Price Prediction #Ripple News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Aug 31, 2025 - 12:37
    Fundamental XRP Growth: This Is Why It's Crucial
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Aug 31, 2025 - 12:15
    Biggest Bitcoin Skeptic Schiff Warns Top Might Be In
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Ethereum-Based Meme Project Pepeto ($PEPETO) Surges Past $6.5M in Presale
    Money Expo Chile 2025 Concludes with Resounding Success, Showcasing Santiago as LATAM’s Emerging Fintech Hub
    GCL Subsidiary, 2Game Digital, Partners with KuCoin Pay to Accept Secure Crypto Payments in Real Time
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Aug 31, 2025 - 14:00
    XRP Price in Trouble, Bollinger Bands Signal
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Aug 31, 2025 - 12:37
    Fundamental XRP Growth: This Is Why It's Crucial
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Aug 31, 2025 - 12:15
    Biggest Bitcoin Skeptic Schiff Warns Top Might Be In
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all