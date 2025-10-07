AdvertisementAdvert.
    Original U.Today article

    XRP Price Analysis for October 7

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Tue, 7/10/2025 - 14:00
    Can rate of XRP get back above $3 zone by end of week?
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Most of the coins remain in the green zone today, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    XRP/USD

    XRP is the exception to the rule, falling by almost 1%.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of XRP is near the local support of $2.9618. If a bounce back does not occur, traders may expect a level breakout, followed by a further correction to the $2.95 mark.

    Image by TradingView

    On the longer time frame, the situation is similar. If the daily bar closes below the $2.9403 level, the accumulated energy might be enough for a move to the $2.90-$2.92 zone. Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the week.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the rate of XRP is far from key levels. In this case, one should focus on the bar's closure in terms of the $3 area.

    If it happens above $3, there is a chance of seeing a local rise to the $3.40 range.

    XRP is trading at $2.9744 at press time.

    #XRP Price Prediction
