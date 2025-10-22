XRP Price Analysis for October 22

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Sellers are controlling the situation on the market today, according to CoinStats.

Top coins by CoinStats

XRP/USD

The price of XRP has declined by 0.83% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of XRP is on its way to the local support of $2.3639. If its breakout occurs, the fall is likely to continue to the $2.35 mark.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, the price of XRP is far from main levels. Thus, the volume is low, which means neither buyers nor sellers have enough energy to seize the initiative.

In this case, sideways trading in the area of $2.35-$2.50 is the most likely scenario.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the picture is similar. As none of the sides is dominating, there are low chances of seeing increased volatility by the end of the month.

XRP is trading at $2.3973 at press time.