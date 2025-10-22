AdvertisementAdvert.
    Original U.Today article

    XRP Price Analysis for October 22

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Wed, 22/10/2025 - 15:35
    Can traders expect XRP to test the $2.50 area soon?
    XRP Price Analysis for October 22
    Sellers are controlling the situation on the market today, according to CoinStats.

    XRP/USD

    The price of XRP has declined by 0.83% over the last 24 hours.

    On the hourly chart, the rate of XRP is on its way to the local support of $2.3639. If its breakout occurs, the fall is likely to continue to the $2.35 mark.

    On the longer time frame, the price of XRP is far from main levels. Thus, the volume is low, which means neither buyers nor sellers have enough energy to seize the initiative. 

    In this case, sideways trading in the area of $2.35-$2.50 is the most likely scenario.

    From the midterm point of view, the picture is similar. As none of the sides is dominating, there are low chances of seeing increased volatility by the end of the month.

    XRP is trading at $2.3973 at press time.

    #XRP Price Prediction
