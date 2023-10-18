Original U.Today article

XRP Price Analysis for October 18

Denys Serhiichuk
Has price of XRP found reversal zone yet?
Wed, 10/18/2023 - 15:15
XRP Price Analysis for October 18
Most of the coins have come back to the red zone, according to CoinMarketCap.

XRP/USD

The rate of XRP has fallen by 0.35% over the last 24 hours.

The rate of XRP is also more bearish than bullish on the local chart. The price is located closer to the support, which means that there is a high chance to see a further drop.

If the breakout of the $0.4860 zone happens, one can expect a test of the $0.48-$0.4820 area soon.

On the bigger time frame, traders should focus on yesterday's low at $0.4850. If buyers cannot keep the rate above that mark, there is a possibility to see a drop to the support shortly.

The rate of XRP might have found a support level of 0.00001697. At the moment, one should focus on the bar's closure. If it happens far from that mark, there is a chance to see a bounce back to the 0.00001750 area.

XRP is trading at $0.4887 at press time.

Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

