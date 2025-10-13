AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    XRP Price Analysis for October 13

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Mon, 13/10/2025 - 16:05
    Can rate of XRP bounce back to $2.70 range soon?
    Advertisement
    XRP Price Analysis for October 13
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    A new week has started with the growth of most of the coins, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    XRP/USD

    The price of XRP has risen by 7.79% over the past day.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of XRP is in the middle of the channel, between the support of $2.5143 and the resistance of $2.6372. As most of the daily ATR has passed, there are low chances of seeing sharp moves by tomorrow.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the longer time frame, the price of XRP is far from the key support and resistance levels. In this case, one should focus on the candle's closure in terms of yesterday's bar's peak. 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sun, 10/12/2025 - 14:27
    Solana (SOL) Price Analysis for October 12
    ByDenys Serhiichuk

    If it happens above it and with no long wick, growth may continue to the $2.70-$2.80 range.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, none of the sides is dominating after the rate of XRP has bounced off the support level of $1.7711. In this case, sideways trading in the area of $2.40-$2.70 is the most likely scenario.

    XRP is trading at $2.5624 at press time.

    #XRP Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Oct 13, 2025 - 15:53
    Shiba Inu Erases Zero Amid 10% SHIB Price Jump, What's Next?
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Oct 13, 2025 - 15:37
    Biggest Week for Solana Price, Will SEC Approve SOL ETF?
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    ViaBTC Unveils Enhanced Collateralized Loan Service for Global Miners
    Global Blockchain Show 2025 to Spotlight Web3 Innovation in Abu Dhabi
    Tapbit Delivers a Strong Presence at TOKEN2049 Singapore
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    Price Analysis
    Oct 13, 2025 - 16:05
    XRP Price Analysis for October 13
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 13, 2025 - 15:53
    Shiba Inu Erases Zero Amid 10% SHIB Price Jump, What's Next?
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 13, 2025 - 15:37
    Biggest Week for Solana Price, Will SEC Approve SOL ETF?
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all