XRP Price Analysis for October 13

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

A new week has started with the growth of most of the coins, according to CoinMarketCap.

Advertisement

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

XRP/USD

The price of XRP has risen by 7.79% over the past day.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of XRP is in the middle of the channel, between the support of $2.5143 and the resistance of $2.6372. As most of the daily ATR has passed, there are low chances of seeing sharp moves by tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, the price of XRP is far from the key support and resistance levels. In this case, one should focus on the candle's closure in terms of yesterday's bar's peak.

If it happens above it and with no long wick, growth may continue to the $2.70-$2.80 range.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, none of the sides is dominating after the rate of XRP has bounced off the support level of $1.7711. In this case, sideways trading in the area of $2.40-$2.70 is the most likely scenario.

XRP is trading at $2.5624 at press time.