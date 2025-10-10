AdvertisementAdvert.
    XRP Price Analysis for October 10

    XRP Price Analysis for October 10

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Fri, 10/10/2025 - 15:59
    Can decline of XRP continue to $2.70 zone?
    XRP Price Analysis for October 10
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Most coins from the top 10 list are again in the green zone, according to CoinMarketCap.

    XRP/USD

    The price of XRP has gone up by 1% over the past day.

    On the hourly chart, the rate of XRP has made a false breakout of the local resistance of $2.8305. However, if the daily bar closes near that mark or above, growth may continue to the $2.85 range.

    On the longer time frame, the situation is the opposite. The price is closer to the support than to the resistance, which means bears are more powerful than bulls. 

    If sellers' pressure continues, one can expect a test of the $2.6975 level soon.

    From the midterm point of view, the picture is similar. If the weekly bar closes below the previous bar's low, the accumulated energy might be enough for an ongoing decline to the $2.40-$2.60 area.

    XRP is trading at $2.8143 at press time.

    #XRP Price Prediction
