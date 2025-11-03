XRP Price Analysis for November 3

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

All of the top 10 coins are in the red zone at the beginning of the week, according to CoinStats.

The rate of XRP has fallen by 4.53% since yesterday.

On the hourly chart, the price of XRP has made a false breakout of the local support of $2.3877. However, if the bounce back does not happen by the end of the day, one can expect a further correction to the $2.35 mark.

On the longer time frame, the picture is also bearish. The rate is approaching the support of $2.3547.

If its breakout happens, the accumulated energy might be enough for a more profound decline to the $2.20-$2.30 range.

From the midterm point of view, the rate of XRP keeps going down after a false breakout of the resistance of $2.6624. As the price is far from key levels, one should focus on the candle's closure in terms of the previous weekly bar's closure. If it happens below $2.40, the fall may lead to a test of the $2.20 area soon.

XRP is trading at $2.4133 at press time.