Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD
Original U.Today article

XRP Price Analysis for November 3

Advertisement
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
How long may upward move of XRP last?
Fri, 11/03/2023 - 18:00
XRP Price Analysis for November 3
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Bears are again back in the game, according to CoinStats.

XRP chart by CoinStats

XRP/USD

The rate of XRP has increased by 0.33% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of XRP is looking bullish as it is about to break the local resistance level of $0.6119. If buyers can hold the gained initiative and the daily bar closes near it, the breakout may lead to a further rise to the $0.62 zone.

Image by TradingView

On the daily time frame, one should pay attention to the resistance of $0.6212. If the rise continues to that mark, it might be a bullish signal for a further upward move. 

Related
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for November 2

Overall, traders are likely to see a quicker test of the $0.64 zone next week.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, traders should focus on the weekly bar closure in terms of the nearest resistance level of $0.6361. If it closes around it, the rise can continue to the $0.65 zone and above.

XRP is trading at $0.6126 at press time.

#XRP Price Prediction
About the author
article image
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image Bitcoin vs. Gold: Fidelity's Timmer Analyzes Volatility Match-Up
2023/11/03 18:02
Bitcoin vs. Gold: Fidelity's Timmer Analyzes Volatility Match-Up
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Ethereum Dencun Progresses With Testing Timeline, Here's New Update
2023/11/03 18:02
Ethereum Dencun Progresses With Testing Timeline, Here's New Update
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image XRP Achieves Impressive Breakthrough in Dubai, Arthur Hayes Unveils His BTC Plan, 4.4 Trillion SHIB Withdrawn from Major Exchange: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
2023/11/03 18:02
XRP Achieves Impressive Breakthrough in Dubai, Arthur Hayes Unveils His BTC Plan, 4.4 Trillion SHIB Withdrawn from Major Exchange: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
AD