XRP Price Analysis for November 21

Denys Serhiichuk
Can XRP stay bullish against fall of other coins?
Tue, 11/21/2023 - 18:00
Buyers could not hold the growth for long, according to CoinStats.

XRP chart by CoinStats

XRP/USD

The rate of XRP has declined by almost 4% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly time frame, the price of XRP has broken the local support level of $0.6058. If the daily bar closes below it, the ongoing decline may continue to the test of the $0.58-$0.59 zone tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, the rate of XRP has continued to fall after yesterday's bearish closure. 

If buyers lose the $0.60 zone, bears may seize the initiative, which might lead to a more profound drop to the $0.55 area within the next few days.

Image by TradingView

A similar situation can be seen on the weekly time frame. However, one should focus on the bar closure in terms of the previous candle low. If it happens below, the decline will continue to the support of $0.5491 until the end of the month.

XRP is trading at $0.5990 at press time.

#XRP Price Prediction
About the author
article image
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

