XRP Price Analysis for November 21

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Buyers could not hold the growth for long, according to CoinStats.

Advertisement

XRP chart by CoinStats

XRP/USD

The rate of XRP has declined by almost 4% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly time frame, the price of XRP has broken the local support level of $0.6058. If the daily bar closes below it, the ongoing decline may continue to the test of the $0.58-$0.59 zone tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, the rate of XRP has continued to fall after yesterday's bearish closure.

If buyers lose the $0.60 zone, bears may seize the initiative, which might lead to a more profound drop to the $0.55 area within the next few days.

Image by TradingView

A similar situation can be seen on the weekly time frame. However, one should focus on the bar closure in terms of the previous candle low. If it happens below, the decline will continue to the support of $0.5491 until the end of the month.

XRP is trading at $0.5990 at press time.