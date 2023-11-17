XRP Price Analysis for November 17

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bears are back in the game, according to CoinStats.

XRP chart by CoinStats

The rate of XRP has fallen by almost 6% over the last day.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of XRP might have found a local support level of $0.5906. Now, one should focus on the daily bar closure.

If it happens far from that mark, there is a chance to see a bounce back to the $0.61 area tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the rate of XRP is on its way to the support level of $0.5870. If the price fixes below the $0.60 zone, the accumulated energy might be enough for a breakout, followed by a blast to the $0.55 range.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the price of XRP keeps going down after a false breakout of the previous bar's peak. In this case, the nearest stop where buyers may again seize the initiative is the support of $0.5491.

XRP is trading at $0.5941 at press time.