XRP Price Analysis for November 15

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The market is neutral on the first day of the weekend, according to CoinStats.

Advertisement

XRP chart by CoinStats

XRP/USD

XRP has lost a lot of value today, falling by 2.11%.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of XRP is approaching the local support of $2.2428. If sellers' pressure continues, one can expect a level breakout followed by a further drop to the $2.23-$2.24 area.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the daily bar is about to close bearish.

If it happens, the decline may lead to a test of the $2.10-$2.20 range. Such a scenario is relevant for the next week.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, bears are also controlling the situation on the market. If the weekly bar closes around the current prices, traders may witness a test of the $2 zone by the end of the month.

XRP is trading at $2.2596 at press time.