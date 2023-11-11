XRP Price Analysis for November 11

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The weekend has started with continued growth of the cryptocurrency market. However, there are some exceptions.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

XRP/USD

The price of XRP keeps rising, going up by 2.25%.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of XRP is in the middle of the local channel, which means that neither side has locally seized the initiative yet.

However, if the price reaches the $0.6850 mark, the accumulated energy might be enough for a resistance breakout, followed by a blast to the $0.70 zone.

Image by TradingView

A similar picture is on the daily time frame. However, the rate is far from resistance now. Thus, the volume has dropped. All in all, consolidation in the range of $0.67-$0.70 is the more likely scenario for the next days.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the current candle might close with long wicks, which means that XRP might need time to get strength for a further move. In this case, sideways trading around the $0.70 zone is the more likely scenario for next week.

XRP is trading at $0.67050 at press time.