AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    XRP Price Analysis for November 10

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Mon, 10/11/2025 - 13:02
    Can the rate of XRP get to the $2.60 zone by the end of the week?
    Advertisement
    XRP Price Analysis for November 10
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Buyers are controlling the situation on the market on the first day of the week, according to CoinStats.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    XRP chart by CoinStats

    XRP/USD

    XRP is one of the biggest gainers today, rocketing by 11.32%.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of XRP is near the local resistance of $2.5518. As most of the daily ATR has been passed, there are low chances of seeing sharp moves by tomorrow. 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sun, 11/09/2025 - 15:17
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for November 9
    ByDenys Serhiichuk

    However, if bulls hold the initiative and keep the price near $2.5518, growth is likely to continue tomorrow.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the longer time frame, the price of XRP keeps rising after yesterday's bullish closure. At the moment, traders should pay attention to the nearest level of $2.5546. If the bar closes far from that mark, one can expect a correction to the $2.50 range.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the situation is less bullish. Traders should focus on the nearest resistance of $2.6624. Until its breakout occurs, there is still a chance of seeing a correction.

    XRP is trading at $2.5375 at press time.

    #XRP Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    Price Analysis
    Nov 10, 2025 - 12:58
    Zcash (ZEC) Price Analysis for November 10
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    News
    Nov 10, 2025 - 12:48
    XRP Is Best-Looking Major: Sistine Research
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Bybit PWM Posts 16.9% Fund Return as Crypto Markets Weather “Uptober” Shock
    LP-Free Perpetuals Exchange Leverup Available Now, Powered by Monad
    Sonami Announces Presale Developments and Layer 2 Expansion
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    Price Analysis
    Nov 10, 2025 - 13:02
    XRP Price Analysis for November 10
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Price Analysis
    Nov 10, 2025 - 12:58
    Zcash (ZEC) Price Analysis for November 10
    Denys Serhiichuk
    News
    Nov 10, 2025 - 12:48
    XRP Is Best-Looking Major: Sistine Research
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Show all