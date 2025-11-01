XRP Price Analysis for November 1

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The weekend has started with ongoing market growth, according to CoinMarketCap.

XRP/USD

The rate of XRP has risen by 0.45% over the last day.

On the hourly chart, the price of XRP is in the middle of the local channel between the support of $2.4927 and the resistance of $2.5196. However, if the daily bar closes near or above the upper level, the upward move may continue to the $2.53 zone.

On the bigger time frame, the situation is similar. The rate of the altcoin is far from the key levels, which means there are low chances to see sharp moves soon.

In this case, sideways trading in the range of $2.45-$2.55 is the more likely scenario.

From the midterm point of view, neither buyers nor sellers have seized the initiative. In this regard, traders may witness consolidation around the current prices next week.

XRP is trading at $2.5095 at press time.