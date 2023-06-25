XRP Price Analysis for June 25

Original U.Today article

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Bears are trying to seize the initiative, according to CoinMarketCap's ranking.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

XRP/USD

The price of XRP has almost not changed over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the local chart, the price of XRP might have found a local peak at $0.4940. If the decline continues to the $0.49 mark, there is a chance to see a support breakout followed by a blast to the $0.4860 zone. Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the day.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the situation is not so clear as the price keeps trading sideways with no bearish or bullish signals. This statement is also confirmed by the low volume. If buyers want to be back in the game, they need to restore the rate above the $0.50 zone. Only in that case can one expect a test of the resistance at $0.5270.

Image by TradingView

Ongoing sideways trading is also the more likely scenario on the weekly chart. Any sharp moves are unlikely to happen soon as the rate is far from the key levels. Respectively, traders are likely to see the price of XRP between $0.45 and $0.52 until mid-July.

XRP is trading at $0.04911 at press time.