DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for July 22

When can traders expect sharp moves by DOGE and SHIB?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The market is trading sideways at the beginning of the weekend, according to CoinMarketCap's ranking.

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has fallen by 0.85% over the last 24 hours.

On the daily chart, the price of DOGE has made a false breakout of yesterday's low at $0.07026. However, the rate of the meme coin is not ready to rise yet as it is located far from the resistance.

In this case, ongoing consolidation in the area of $0.071-$0.074 is the more likely scenario for next week.

DOGE is trading at $0.07177 at press time.

SHIB/USD

Unlike DOGE, the rate of SHIB has risen by 0.57%.

Despite today's slight rise, the rate of SHIB is not ready for a sharp move yet as it has not accumulated enough energy. Traders can only start thinking about a possible rise if the price fixes above the $0.000008 zone.

SHIB is trading at $0.00000783 at press time.