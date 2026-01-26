XRP Price Analysis for January 26

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

A new week has begun with ongoing bears' control, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

XRP/USD

Unlike most of the other coins, the rate of XRP has risen by 1.59% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of XRP has made a false breakout of the local resistance at $1.9168. However, if a bounce back does not happen and the daily bar closes near that mark or above it, one can expect a test of the $1.95 zone tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, the rate of XRP has once again bounced off the support at $1.8209. However, buyers have not accumulated enough energy for a continued upward move.

In this case, sideways trading in the range of $1.85-$1.95 is the most likely scenario this week.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, traders should focus on the weekly candle's closure in terms of the nearest level of $1.8209. If it breaks out, one can expect a further dump to the $1.70-$1.80 zone.

XRP is trading at $1.9166 at press time.