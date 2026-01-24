AdvertisementAdvert.
    Original U.Today article

    XRP Price Analysis for January 24

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Sat, 24/01/2026 - 15:55
    Can traders expect XRP to fall to the $1.90 zone soon?
    XRP Price Analysis for January 24
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The weekend has started with a market bounce as most of the coins have returned to the green zone, according to CoinMarketCap.

    XRP/USD

    The rate of XRP has risen by 1.22% over the last 24 hours.

    On the hourly chart, the price of XRP has made a false breakout of the local support at $1.9161. If the daily bar closes far from that mark, one may see a test of resistance by tomorrow.

    On the bigger time frame, the situation has not changed much. The volume remains low, which means neither side has enough energy for a further move.

    All in all, sideways trading in the range of $1.90-$1.95 is the more likely scenario until the end of the week.

    From the midterm point of view, traders should focus on the weekly bar closure in terms of the nearest support level at $1.8209. If a breakout happens, the accumulated energy might be enough for a more profound decline to the $1.60 area.

    XRP is trading at $1.9201 at press time.

    #XRP Price Analysis
