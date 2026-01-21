XRP Price Analysis for January 21

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bears remain more powerful than bulls in the middle of the week, according to CoinMarketCap.

XRP/USD

XRP is an exception to the rule, rising by 0.86% over the last 24 hours.

On the hourly chart, the rate of XRP has broken the local resistance of $1.9268. If bulls can hold the gained initiative and keep the price above that mark until the end of the day, one can expect a test of the $2 zone tomorrow.

On the longer time frame, the situation is less positive for bulls. The price of XRP is within yesterday's bar, which means none of the sides has enough energy for a further drop or a bounce back.

In this case, sideways trading in the range of $1.90-$2 is the most likely scenario until the end of the week.

From the midterm point of view, the picture is similar. The volume remains low, which means neither buyers nor sellers have enough energy for sharp ups or downs. All in all, traders are unlikely to witness increased volatility.

XRP is trading at $1.9449 at press time.