AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    XRP Price Analysis for January 21

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Wed, 21/01/2026 - 15:30
    Can the bounceback of XRP lead to the test of the $2 zone soon?
    Advertisement
    XRP Price Analysis for January 21
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Bears remain more powerful than bulls in the middle of the week, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    XRP/USD

    XRP is an exception to the rule, rising by 0.86% over the last 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of XRP has broken the local resistance of $1.9268. If bulls can hold the gained initiative and keep the price above that mark until the end of the day, one can expect a test of the $2 zone tomorrow.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the longer time frame, the situation is less positive for bulls. The price of XRP is within yesterday's bar, which means none of the sides has enough energy for a further drop or a bounce back. 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 01/20/2026 - 15:34
    DOGE Price Analysis for January 20
    ByDenys Serhiichuk

    In this case, sideways trading in the range of $1.90-$2 is the most likely scenario until the end of the week.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the picture is similar. The volume remains low, which means neither buyers nor sellers have enough energy for sharp ups or downs. All in all, traders are unlikely to witness increased volatility.

    XRP is trading at $1.9449 at press time.

    #XRP Price Analysis
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Jan 21, 2026 - 15:27
    Dogecoin up 2,563% in Liquidation Imbalance as Crypto Meltdown Persists
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    Jan 21, 2026 - 15:04
    -210,364,821,857 SHIB: Shiba Inu Billionaire Deposits 97% of Meme Coin Bag to Robinhood
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    FreeCrash.game Launches as a Free-to-Play Crash Game Simulator for Strategy Testing and Risk-Free Gameplay
    TWPB Platform Introduces Free Cloud Staking Model
    Money Expo Mexico Announces Its 4th Edition, Returning to Centro Banamex on 18–19 February 2026
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Price Analysis
    Jan 21, 2026 - 15:30
    XRP Price Analysis for January 21
    article image Denys Serhiichuk
    News
    Jan 21, 2026 - 15:27
    Dogecoin up 2,563% in Liquidation Imbalance as Crypto Meltdown Persists
    article image Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Jan 21, 2026 - 15:04
    -210,364,821,857 SHIB: Shiba Inu Billionaire Deposits 97% of Meme Coin Bag to Robinhood
    article image Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Jan 21, 2026 - 15:00
    Ripple Suddenly Burns 5,000,000 RLUSD, What's Going On?
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Jan 21, 2026 - 14:56
    Coinbase CEO Makes Stunning Bitcoin Statement in Davos
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    Price Analysis
    Jan 21, 2026 - 15:30
    XRP Price Analysis for January 21
    Denys Serhiichuk
    News
    Jan 21, 2026 - 15:27
    Dogecoin up 2,563% in Liquidation Imbalance as Crypto Meltdown Persists
    Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Jan 21, 2026 - 15:04
    -210,364,821,857 SHIB: Shiba Inu Billionaire Deposits 97% of Meme Coin Bag to Robinhood
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Show all