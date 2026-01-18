AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    XRP Price Analysis for January 18

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Sun, 18/01/2026 - 17:32
    Can the rate of XRP fall below $2 the upcoming week?
    Advertisement
    XRP Price Analysis for January 18
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The last day of the week started bullishly for most of the coins, however, later bears seized the initiative, according to CoinStats.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    XRP chart by CoinStats

    XRP/USD

    The rate of XRP has dropped by 1.18% since yesterday.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of XRP has made a false breakout of the local support at $2.0470. If the daily candle closes around that mark or below, the correction is likely to continue to the $2.04 area tomorrow.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, there are no reversal signals so far. If a breakout of the $2.0350 level happens, the accumulated energy might be enough for a further downward move to the $2 zone.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sat, 01/17/2026 - 16:20
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for January 17
    ByDenys Serhiichuk

    Such a scenario is relevant until the end of next week.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the situation is similar. As the rate of XRP is far from the key levels, one should focus on the nearest zone of $2. If bulls lose it, there is a high possibility to witness an ongoing drop to the $1.8209 support.

    XRP is trading at $2.0506 at press time.

    #XRP Price Analysis
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    Price Analysis
    Jan 18, 2026 - 17:16
    SHIB Price Analysis for January 18
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    News
    Jan 18, 2026 - 16:55
    Binance Delists 4 Coins, With AI and Legendary Auto DeLorean in Focus
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    NEXST Brings KISS OF LIFE to Life: Debut VR Concerts on the Ultimate Web3 Entertainment Platform
    Mingo Secures Exclusive 54-Country Ticketing Deal on Hedera
    OpenServ and Neol Advance Enterprise-ready AI Reasoning Under Real-world Constraints
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Price Analysis
    Jan 18, 2026 - 17:32
    XRP Price Analysis for January 18
    article image Denys Serhiichuk
    Price Analysis
    Jan 18, 2026 - 17:16
    SHIB Price Analysis for January 18
    article image Denys Serhiichuk
    News
    Jan 18, 2026 - 16:55
    Binance Delists 4 Coins, With AI and Legendary Auto DeLorean in Focus
    article image Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Jan 18, 2026 - 16:43
    XRP Prints 8,700% Liquidation Imbalance as $2 Wall Destroys Longs With Zero Mercy for Bulls
    article image Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Jan 18, 2026 - 16:20
    Mysterious Bitcoin Whale Becomes Dogecoin Bull With 15,662,887 DOGE Long
    article image Gamza Khanzadaev
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    Price Analysis
    Jan 18, 2026 - 17:32
    XRP Price Analysis for January 18
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Price Analysis
    Jan 18, 2026 - 17:16
    SHIB Price Analysis for January 18
    Denys Serhiichuk
    News
    Jan 18, 2026 - 16:55
    Binance Delists 4 Coins, With AI and Legendary Auto DeLorean in Focus
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Show all