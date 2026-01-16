XRP Price Analysis for January 16

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Sellers are more powerful than buyers at the end of the week, according to CoinStats.

XRP chart by CoinStats

XRP/USD

The rate of XRP has dropped by 2% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of XRP is near the local support at $2.0530. If its breakout occurs, the decline may lead to the test of the $2.03-$2.04 range by tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, traders should focus on the nearest level at $2.0450. If the daily candle closes below it, the accumulated energy might be enough for an ongoing downward move to the $2 area.

Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the week.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the situation is rather more bearish than bullish. As the rate of XRP is far from key levels, one should focus on the nearest zone at $2. If bulls lose it, there is a high chance of seeing a test of the $1.80 range.

XRP is trading at $2.0462 at press time.