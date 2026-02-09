XRP Price Analysis for February 9

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The market growth has not lasted long, and most of the coins are in the red zone again, according to CoinMarketCap.

Advertisement

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

XRP/USD

The price of XRP has declined by 1.5% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of XRP is on its way to the local resistance at $1.4547. If buyers' pressure continues, one can expect a test of the $1.47 zone by tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, the price of XRP has made a false breakout of the support at $1.3858.

At the moment, the rate of the altcoin is far from the main levels, which means sideways trading in the range of $1.40-$1.45 is the most likely scenario over the next few days.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, sellers' pressure remains relevant. If the weekly bar closes near the support at $1.2543, the correction is likely to continue to the $1.20 zone.

XRP is trading at $1.4248 at press time.