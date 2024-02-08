Advertisement
XRP Price Analysis for February 8

Denys Serhiichuk
Has XRP accumulated enough energy for midterm rise?
Thu, 8/02/2024 - 15:32
XRP Price Analysis for February 8
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bulls keep holding the initiative, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

XRP/USD

The rate of XRP has increased by 2.37% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of XRP is testing the local resistance level of $0.5181. At the moment, one should pay attention to the candle's closure. 

If it happens near that mark, the rise may continue to the $0.5250 zone.

Image by TradingView

Bulls are also powerful on the bigger time frame. However, it is too early to make any distant predictions. Only if the rate gets back to the $0.53 area and fixes above it may midterm growth continue. 

Image by TradingView

On the weekly chart, the price of XRP is rising after a false breakout of the support level of $0.4959. It means that buyers have the chance to seize the initiative. If they manage to do that, there is a possibility to see a test of the $0.54-$0.56 zone soon.

XRP is trading at $0.5156 at press time.

#XRP Price Prediction
About the author
article image
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

