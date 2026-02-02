AdvertisementAdvert.
    Original U.Today article

    XRP Price Analysis for February 2

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Mon, 2/02/2026 - 15:35
    Can the decline of XRP lead to a test of the $1.50 zone soon?
    XRP Price Analysis for February 2
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The market might have found a local bottom by now, but the rates of some coins keep falling, according to CoinMarketCap.

    XRP/USD

    The price of XRP has risen by 0.53% over the last 24 hours.

    On the hourly chart, the rate of XRP is trading near the local resistance at $1.6554. Most of the daily ATR has passed, which means there are low chances of seeing sharp moves. 

    However, if the candle closes not far from the mentioned mark, the upward move may continue to the $1.70 area tomorrow.

    On the longer time frame, none of the sides is dominating, as the price of XRP is far from the main levels. The volume remains low, which means traders are unlikely to witness increased volatility over the next few days.

    From the midterm point of view, the situation is similar. Neither buyers nor sellers are controlling the initiative. In this case, sideways trading in the zone of $1.50-$1.75 is the most likely scenario until mid-February.

    XRP is trading at $1.6349 at press time.

