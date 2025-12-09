XRP Price Analysis for December 9

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The crypto market is slightly changing to red, according to CoinStats.

XRP chart by CoinStats

XRP/USD

The price of XRP has declined by 0.64% over the past day.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of XRP is going up after a breakout of the local resistance of $2.0827. If the daily bar closes above that mark, there is a high chance of seeing a test of the $2.15 area shortly.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, the situation is also bullish. If a breakout of the $2.1130 level happens, the accumulted energy might be enough for a further upward move to the $2.20 range.

This scenario is relevant all week.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the picture is neutral, as the rate if far from key levels. As none of the sides has seized the initiative, traders are unlikely to see sharp moves soon.

XRP is trading at $2.1167 at press time.