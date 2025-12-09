Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    XRP Price Analysis for December 9

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Tue, 9/12/2025 - 16:20
    Can traders expect the XRP price to the $2.20 zone?.
    XRP Price Analysis for December 9
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The crypto market is slightly changing to red, according to CoinStats.

    Article image
    XRP chart by CoinStats

    XRP/USD

    The price of XRP has declined by 0.64% over the past day.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of XRP is going up after a breakout of the local resistance of $2.0827. If the daily bar closes above that mark, there is a high chance of seeing a test of the $2.15 area shortly.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the longer time frame, the situation is also bullish. If a breakout of the $2.1130 level happens, the accumulted energy might be enough for a further upward move to the $2.20 range. 

    XRP is trading at $2.1167 at press time.

    #XRP Price Analysis
