XRP Price Analysis for December 26

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Most coins from the top 10 list are in the green zone today, according to CoinStats.

Advertisement

XRP chart by CoinStats

XRP/USD

The rate of XRP has gone up by 0.47% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of XRP is declining after a false breakout of the local resistance of $1.8807. If the daily bar closes near the support, traders may see a test of the $1.80 zone shortly.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, sellers are also more powerful than buyers. The rate of XRP is on its way to the support of $1.80.

If its breakout happens, the accumulated energy might be enough for a move to the $1.70-$1.75 range. This scenario is relevant for the rest of the week.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, there are no reversal signals yet. The volume remains low, which means bulls are not ready yet to seize the initiative. If the situation does not change, there is a high chance of seeing a test of the $1.60-$1.70 zone.

XRP is trading at $1.8330 at press time.