XRP Price Analysis for December 17

Denys Serhiichuk
How long will sideways trading of XRP last?
Sun, 12/17/2023 - 18:00
XRP Price Analysis for December 17
Most coins are facing corrections, according to CoinStats.

XRP/USD

The rate of XRP has fallen by 1.19% over the last 24 hours.

On the hourly chart, the price of XRP is falling after a false breakout of the resistance level at $0.6215. If nothing changes by the end of the day, there is a high chance of a drop to the $0.61 area.

On the bigger time frame, the rate of XRP remains more bearish than bullish as the price has not returned to the $0.64 zone. 

If the situation does not change, traders may expect a test of the support level at $0.5860.

A similar picture is on the weekly chart. If the bar closes near the support, one can see a breakout followed by a decline to the $0.55 zone by the end of the month.

XRP is trading at $0.61625 at press time.

#XRP Price Prediction
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

