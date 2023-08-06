XRP Price Analysis for August 6

Original U.Today article

How long can correction of XRP last?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Buyers could not hold the initiative for long as most of the coins are in the red zone again.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

XRP/USD

The rate of XRP has risen by 0.28% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

Despite the slight rise, the rate of XRP is looking bearish on the local chart, as the price is about to fix below the support at $0.6265. If buyers cannot seize the initiative, the drop may continue to the $0.62 area tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

A similar situation is on the daily time frame, as the rate is returning to the level formed by a false breakout. If the price fixes below $0.6242, traders are likely to see a further downward move to the $0.59 area.

Such a scenario is relevant until mid-August.

Image by TradingView

On the weekly chart, one should pay attention to the mirror level at $0.5848. If a bounce back happens, buyers might locally seize the initiative, which could lead to a rise to the $0.65 range.

XRP is trading at $0.6238 at press time.