XRP Price Analysis for August 6

Sun, 08/06/2023 - 14:37
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
How long can correction of XRP last?
XRP Price Analysis for August 6
Buyers could not hold the initiative for long as most of the coins are in the red zone again.

Top 10 coins by CoinMarketCap

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

XRP/USD

The rate of XRP has risen by 0.28% over the last 24 hours.

XRP/USD chart by TradingView

Image by TradingView

Despite the slight rise, the rate of XRP is looking bearish on the local chart, as the price is about to fix below the support at $0.6265. If buyers cannot seize the initiative, the drop may continue to the $0.62 area tomorrow.

XRP/USD chart by TradingView

Image by TradingView

A similar situation is on the daily time frame, as the rate is returning to the level formed by a false breakout. If the price fixes below $0.6242, traders are likely to see a further downward move to the $0.59 area.

Such a scenario is relevant until mid-August.

XRP/USD chart by TradingView

Image by TradingView

On the weekly chart, one should pay attention to the mirror level at $0.5848. If a bounce back happens, buyers might locally seize the initiative, which could lead to a rise to the $0.65 range.

XRP is trading at $0.6238 at press time.

article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

