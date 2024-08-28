XRP Prediction for August 28

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Sellers are keeping their pressure, according to CoinMarketCap.

Advertisement

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

XRP/USD

The rate of XRP has gone down by 3.46% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of XRP is in the middle of a local channel. As most of the daily ATR has been passed, there are low chances to expect any sharp moves by tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the picture is rather more bearish than bullish as the rate of XRP is closer to the support level than to the resistance.

If the drop continues, the accumulated energy might be enough for a move to the $0.52 zone.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, none of the sides is dominating. In this case, ongoing sideways trading in the range of $0.55-$0.65 is the more likely scenario for the next few weeks.

XRP is trading at $0.5735 at press time.