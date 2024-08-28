    Original U.Today article

    XRP Prediction for August 28

    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Has sideways trading of XRP ended yet?
    Wed, 28/08/2024 - 15:34
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Sellers are keeping their pressure, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Article image
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    XRP/USD

    The rate of XRP has gone down by 3.46% over the last 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of XRP is in the middle of a local channel. As most of the daily ATR has been passed, there are low chances to expect any sharp moves by tomorrow.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the picture is rather more bearish than bullish as the rate of XRP is closer to the support level than to the resistance. 

    If the drop continues, the accumulated energy might be enough for a move to the $0.52 zone.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, none of the sides is dominating. In this case, ongoing sideways trading in the range of $0.55-$0.65 is the more likely scenario for the next few weeks.

    XRP is trading at $0.5735 at press time.

    #XRP Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

