    Original U.Today article

    XRP Prediction for August 15

    Denys Serhiichuk
    Does rate of XRP have enough strength to grow from current levels?
    Thu, 15/08/2024 - 15:53
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The market remains under sellers' pressure, according to CoinStats.

    XRP chart by CoinStats

    XRP/USD

    The price of XRP has declined by 0.58% over the past day.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of XRP is in the middle of the local channel, between the support of $0.5624 and the resistance of $0.5742. 

    As neither buyers nor sellers are dominating, ongoing sideways trading is the more likely scenario until the end of the day.

    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, one should pay attention to the nearest support level of $0.5627. If the price comes back to it, that might be a prerequisite for a breakout, followed by a dump to the $0.55-$0.56 range.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the situation has not changed much. Currently, traders should focus on the closest zone of $0.60. If it breaks out, growth can lead to the test of the $0.65 area soon.

    XRP is trading at $0.5709 at press time.

    #XRP Price Prediction
    About the author
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

