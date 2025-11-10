AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    XRP Plummets 70%: Only 428,982,336 in 24 Hours

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Mon, 10/11/2025 - 12:22
    XRP is moving with a rapid pace on the market; despite the 70% drop in on-chain volume.
    Advertisement
    XRP Plummets 70%: Only 428,982,336 in 24 Hours
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    XRP erased substantial growth and fell nearly 70% from its highs in an important on-chain metric. However, today's price action is providing a glimmer of hope despite the dire circumstances on-chain, as XRP exhibits indications of a brief recovery. As of press time, XRP is trading at about $2.54, up more than 7% in the past day, making it one of the better-performing major altcoins.

    Advertisement

    XRP's lack of volume

    A relief rally may be forming, but the bounce comes after a brutal decline that pulled the asset below important support levels. On the other hand, the on-chain image presents a more nuanced picture. According to available data, just 428,982,336 XRP were used in transactions over the last 24 hours. This is a comparatively small amount when compared to historical averages that frequently surpassed a billion XRP per day. 

    Article image
    XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView 

    For long-term holders who prefer utility-driven growth over short-term volatility, this indicates that while speculative activity is resuming, real-world network usage is still muted. Technically speaking, if buyers are able to break through the $2.60-$2.65 resistance range, XRP's recent surge may continue. After that, the next significant test is located close to the 200-day moving average at $2.85, which would be a crucial area from which momentum traders would reverse course. 

    HOT Stories
    Ripple CTO Shares Unexpected Bitcoin '50 Year' Take: Details
    Bitcoin Soars to $106K. Key Reason Why
    Bitcoin (BTC) Loses $100,000, Ripple Holders Refuse to Sell, Franklin Templeton’s XRP ETF to Get Approval, DOGE Risks Adding Zero – Top Weekly Crypto News
    Early Uber Investor on Saylor's Strategy: 'I Would Never Touch It'

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sun, 11/09/2025 - 07:55
    XRP Profit Realization Surges by 240%
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    Advertisement

    After weeks of intense liquidation volume is beginning to show signs of recovery, the RSI has risen above 43, suggesting that selling pressure may be waning. However, the general perspective is one of caution. The lack of substantial network payment activity highlights the precarious basis of this recovery, and XRP is still firmly in a downward trend.l

    Until on-chain engagement and transaction volume begin to rise once more  investors should anticipate short-term volatility with little follow-through. To put it briefly, XRP may be making a brief comeback on the charts, but if its utility does not improve significantly from that meager 428 million daily transfer figure, it runs the risk of falling further once the initial excitement wears off.

    #XRP #XRPUSDT
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Nov 10, 2025 - 12:03
    Ripple CTO Shares Unexpected Bitcoin '50 Year' Take: Details
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Nov 10, 2025 - 11:09
    Solana (SOL) to Avoid Death Cross? Price Makes U-Turn
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Bybit PWM Posts 16.9% Fund Return as Crypto Markets Weather “Uptober” Shock
    LP-Free Perpetuals Exchange Leverup Available Now, Powered by Monad
    Sonami Announces Presale Developments and Layer 2 Expansion
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Nov 10, 2025 - 12:22
    XRP Plummets 70%: Only 428,982,336 in 24 Hours
    Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Nov 10, 2025 - 12:03
    Ripple CTO Shares Unexpected Bitcoin '50 Year' Take: Details
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Nov 10, 2025 - 11:09
    Solana (SOL) to Avoid Death Cross? Price Makes U-Turn
    Arman Shirinyan
    Show all