AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

XRP Over Bitcoin? 13-Year-Old Ripple Validation Resurfaces

By Godfrey Benjamin
Mon, 9/02/2026 - 9:27
XRP may outrank Bitcoin if this big take from 13 years ago comes true.
Advertisement
XRP Over Bitcoin? 13-Year-Old Ripple Validation Resurfaces
Cover image via U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The debate about XRP’s true worth in the cryptocurrency industry has resurfaced, with pro-crypto lawyer Bill Morgan arguing that the asset was deliberately suppressed. In a post on X, Morgan claimed that an article by respected journalist Felix Salmon in 2013, "The Promise of Ripple," has been largely made hard to find online.

Advertisement

Bill Morgan flags alleged suppression of XRP narrative

Morgan argued that the article validates the superiority of XRP over Bitcoin (BTC) at the time. He maintained that in the early days, even respected journalists were skeptical about Bitcoin but very positive about Ripple-associated XRP.  He wondered why XRP’s positive narrative has been largely buried.

To support his assertion, Morgan stated that even the X platform’s chatbot, Grok, claimed "The Promise of Ripple" no longer exists. He highlighted this as a deliberate attempt to sideline the potential of XRP in the broader crypto space.

Notably, Morgan’s stance came as a continuation of his earlier update that part of a sensitive file released in the U.S., which contained Salmon’s thoughts about XRP, was redacted. He implied that blanking that section out meant that there was still a deliberate move to suppress XRP, some 13 years later, in 2026.

The digital asset enthusiast also insinuated that Bitcoin’s success in the crypto space is not just organic and technical. Rather, it is a result of "Bitcoin propaganda."

Morgan suggests that Bitcoin advocates successfully drowned out competing ideas while minimizing XRP's. In essence, he is accusing Bitcoin proponents of negatively reframing XRP so that Bitcoin could gain an advantage.

He maintained that the redaction of XRP in the recently released sensitive file proves his assumption. Morgan insisted that the blacked-out section of the U.S. sensitive files was about protecting a narrative. He claims that XRP was once seen as technically superior to Bitcoin.

Market reality: Bitcoin dominance still holds 

Despite Morgan’s opinion, Bitcoin advocates consider the asset to be the leading digital currency. 

You Might Also Like
Title news
Mon, 02/09/2026 - 08:23
Binance Just Shoveled $734,000,000 into Bitcoin (BTC): What's Their Strategy?
ByArman Shirinyan

Bitcoin continues to dictate the price outlook of different crypto assets in the sector. Its recent plunge by over 10% in the last week has seriously affected altcoins in the sector.

XRP has experienced an 11.66% decline within the same one-week period. As of press time, XRP was exchanging hands at $1.40, which represents a 2.85% decline in the last 24 hours. The highest intraday peak of XRP comes in at $1.47 within this period.

The XRP’s trading volume has also dropped by 12.78%, or $3.17 billion within the same time frame.

#XRP #Bitcoin
Advertisement

Related articles

News
Feb 9, 2026 - 8:23
Binance Just Shoveled $734,000,000 into Bitcoin (BTC): What's Their Strategy?
ByArman Shirinyan
News
Feb 9, 2026 - 6:05
Bitcoin Hashrate Plunges 10%
ByAlex Dovbnya
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Latest Press releases
DavosWeb3 2026: Voices Shaping the Next Wave of Decentralized Innovation
INVESTING YACHTS Launches RWA Yacht Charter Model
BitMart Card Surpasses 115-Country Availability as 2026 Perks Introduce Up to 5.5% Cashback and $300+ Annual Rewards
Subscribe to daily newsletter

Recommended articles

News
Feb 9, 2026 - 9:27
XRP Over Bitcoin? 13-Year-Old Ripple Validation Resurfaces
article image Godfrey Benjamin
News
Feb 9, 2026 - 8:23
Binance Just Shoveled $734,000,000 into Bitcoin (BTC): What's Their Strategy?
article image Arman Shirinyan
News
Feb 9, 2026 - 6:05
Bitcoin Hashrate Plunges 10%
article image Alex Dovbnya
News
Feb 9, 2026 - 1:44
XRP Volume Crashes 63% Despite Price Rise, What's Going On?
article image Tomiwabold Olajide
NewsCrypto Market ReviewPrice Analysis
Feb 9, 2026 - 0:01
Crypto Market Review: XRP's $991 Million Bounce, Ethereum (ETH) Back in Green Zone, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Only Looking Up
article image Arman Shirinyan
Price Index
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
XRP Price Index
Cardano (ADA) Price Index
Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
Tron (TRX) Price Index
Polygon (POL) Price Index
Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
Solana (SOL) Price Index
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too
Popular articles
News
Feb 9, 2026 - 9:27
XRP Over Bitcoin? 13-Year-Old Ripple Validation Resurfaces
Godfrey Benjamin
News
Feb 9, 2026 - 8:23
Binance Just Shoveled $734,000,000 into Bitcoin (BTC): What's Their Strategy?
Arman Shirinyan
News
Feb 9, 2026 - 6:05
Bitcoin Hashrate Plunges 10%
Alex Dovbnya
Show all