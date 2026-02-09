XRP Over Bitcoin? 13-Year-Old Ripple Validation Resurfaces

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The debate about XRP’s true worth in the cryptocurrency industry has resurfaced, with pro-crypto lawyer Bill Morgan arguing that the asset was deliberately suppressed. In a post on X, Morgan claimed that an article by respected journalist Felix Salmon in 2013, "The Promise of Ripple," has been largely made hard to find online.

Bill Morgan flags alleged suppression of XRP narrative

Morgan argued that the article validates the superiority of XRP over Bitcoin (BTC) at the time. He maintained that in the early days, even respected journalists were skeptical about Bitcoin but very positive about Ripple-associated XRP. He wondered why XRP’s positive narrative has been largely buried.

To support his assertion, Morgan stated that even the X platform’s chatbot, Grok, claimed "The Promise of Ripple" no longer exists. He highlighted this as a deliberate attempt to sideline the potential of XRP in the broader crypto space.

Notably, Morgan’s stance came as a continuation of his earlier update that part of a sensitive file released in the U.S., which contained Salmon’s thoughts about XRP, was redacted. He implied that blanking that section out meant that there was still a deliberate move to suppress XRP, some 13 years later, in 2026.

The digital asset enthusiast also insinuated that Bitcoin’s success in the crypto space is not just organic and technical. Rather, it is a result of "Bitcoin propaganda."

Morgan suggests that Bitcoin advocates successfully drowned out competing ideas while minimizing XRP's. In essence, he is accusing Bitcoin proponents of negatively reframing XRP so that Bitcoin could gain an advantage.

He maintained that the redaction of XRP in the recently released sensitive file proves his assumption. Morgan insisted that the blacked-out section of the U.S. sensitive files was about protecting a narrative. He claims that XRP was once seen as technically superior to Bitcoin.

Market reality: Bitcoin dominance still holds

Despite Morgan’s opinion, Bitcoin advocates consider the asset to be the leading digital currency.

Bitcoin continues to dictate the price outlook of different crypto assets in the sector. Its recent plunge by over 10% in the last week has seriously affected altcoins in the sector.

XRP has experienced an 11.66% decline within the same one-week period. As of press time, XRP was exchanging hands at $1.40, which represents a 2.85% decline in the last 24 hours. The highest intraday peak of XRP comes in at $1.47 within this period.