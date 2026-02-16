XRP Outpaces Top Assets With $33.4 Million Inflow as Investors Rotate out of Bitcoin

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

XRP advanced 3.07% last week, according to TradingView, outperforming major digital assets even as the digital asset sector as a whole recorded $173 million in net outflows. While Bitcoin and Ethereum exchange-traded funds faced combined redemptions of over $218 million, XRP attracted $33.4 million in new investments, illustrating selective institutional demand during a period of declining ETP volumes.

Regional divergence defined XRP's outperformance

CoinShares's 273 Digital Asset Fund Flows Weekly Report confirms the market is in its fourth consecutive week of net outflows, bringing the four-week total to $3.74 billion. Bitcoin alone recorded $133 million in withdrawals, while Ethereum saw $85.1 million exit investment products. In contrast, XRP and Solana stood out by attracting $33.4 million and $31 million, respectively.

The divergence becomes more pronounced at the regional level. The United States led global redemptions with $403 million in outflows. However, this was partially offset by inflows totaling $230 million across Europe and Canada. Germany posted $114.8 million in net inflows, and Canada added $46.3 million. The data suggests that capital is rotating geographically rather than uniformly exiting the asset class.

XRP’s relative resilience appears to be linked to this regional fragmentation. Outside the U.S. regulatory environment, institutional positioning may support allocations into select altcoins that are viewed as structurally differentiated from Bitcoin and Ethereum exposure.

From a market structure perspective, exchange-traded product volumes declined 57%, from $63 billion to $27 billion, over the previous week, signaling reduced speculative intensity. Despite thinner liquidity, TradingView data shows that XRP defended the $1.40-$1.48 support range.

The decline in inflow levels from an earlier peak at $63.1 million to $33.4 million suggests normalization rather than reversal. If U.S. redemptions stabilize and European demand remains robust, XRP’s relative strength could extend into the next quarter, especially if broader sector flows shift back toward balance instead of sustained withdrawal.