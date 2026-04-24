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    XRP On Verge of 10% Sharp Price Spike: Analyst

    By Caroline Amosun
    Fri, 24/04/2026 - 15:56
    XRP is set to see a price surge of about 10% as predicted by popular crypto analysts amid the renewed interests seen across the broader crypto market.
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    XRP On Verge of 10% Sharp Price Spike: Analyst
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    XRP continues to print bullish signals as momentum begins to shift in favor of the leading cryptocurrency, positioning its price for a big upsurge.

    As the broad crypto market begins to show signs of a major recovery, XRP has gained the spotlight amid bullish predictions from market analysts.

    XRP to hit $1.60?

    Popular crypto analyst Ali Martinez has just shared data, pointing to a tightening triangle pattern on the XRP hourly chart, which signals a further upside move for the asset.

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    According to Martinez, the pattern printed on the chart could trigger a sharp 10% price move for XRP in the near future.

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    The analyst spotlighted XRP preparing for a decisive breakout as its price is seen hovering around the $1.42 and $1.43 mark, with immediate resistance levels seen near $1.44 and $1.45.

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    Nonetheless, the chart further showed that support is holding around $1.41, with a stronger base forming closer to $1.39.

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    With the projected pattern, the analyst believes that a move beyond either boundary could put XRP on the verge of a sharp 10% price swing. 

    As of the time of writing, XRP is trading around $1.43 with a brief surge of about 0.37%. This means that the potential 10% surge could propel the asset to trade near $1.60 soon.

    XRP community not surprised

    The bullish price prediction for XRP did not come as a surprise to the XRP community as many claimed that the asset is obviously set for a big price move which could even see it surge beyond 10%.

    Other XRP traders claimed that such a technical setup is merely a routine signal and it requires confirmation with strong trading volume rather than being reactive.

    #XRP #XRP Price Analysis #XRP Price Prediction
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