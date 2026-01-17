XRP OI Jumps 12%, Will Price Follow?

XRP Open Interest Statistics show rising derivatives activity across most contract types. Total open interest stands at $1.4 billion, up 11.99% over the past 24 hours, according to the data from Coinalyze.

Perpetual contracts account for the majority, with $1.4 billion in open interest (12.% increase in 24 hours).

In contrast, futures open interest remains relatively small at $2.2 million, down 0.19%, indicating that the recent growth is primarily driven by perpetual markets rather than dated futures.

This indicates increased market activity. Open interest refers to the amount of unsettled positions on the derivatives market, which might suggest participation in the markets.

Basically, it measures the amount of money invested in derivatives at any one time. When traders enter futures or options contracts, open interest rises, and vice versa.

XRP price prediction

XRP, now ranked fifth by market capitalization, is trading at $2.06. Despite a modest price pullback, its market cap has edged up to $125.41 billion. Trading volume fell 19.55% to $2.04 billion, pointing to softer market participation.

Price action has been volatile over the past week, with XRP peaking at $2.18 on Wednesday before finding support on Friday.

On a broader picture, the 23-day simple moving average crossed above the 50-day, forming a golden cross for the first time since late 2025. This signal often suggests a potential bullish trend shift. This setup follows XRP’s earlier spike to $2.40 and comes as short- and mid-term trend lines turn higher, increasing the likelihood of further upside.

Meanwhile, XRP ETFs have gained momentum, with data from SosoValue showing the strongest weekly inflows of the year so far. In the latest session alone, XRP ETFs attracted $17.06 million, lifting cumulative net inflows to $1.27 billion.