Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    XRP: New Record in 2026 Set

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Tue, 13/01/2026 - 11:03
    XRP is breaking payments volume record from 2025, suggesting an upcoming market boom.
    Advertisement
    XRP: New Record in 2026 Set
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    There is more going on with XRP than just price noise at the moment. The XRP Ledger's on-chain activity recently recorded its highest payment count in about 180 days, with daily transactions reaching about 1.45 million. That is a structural indication that usage is resuming after a protracted cooling-off period, not a chance spike. XRPs on-chain metrics have a history of cyclical movement.

    Payment count explosion

    Weekends and holidays cause activity to drastically slow down, but once regular settlement flows resume, it picks back up quickly. What counts in this case is that the rebound exceeded recent local highs rather than simply returning to baseline. This implies that involvement is growing rather than being a one-time outburst from a single actor. 

    Article image
    Source: XRP Scan

    Look at the price chart next to that now. Sitting below the 200 EMA and having difficulty regaining higher moving averages, XRP is still trading below significant long-term resistance zones. This is not yet a confirmed bull trend from a technical standpoint. After emerging from a protracted downtrend channel, the asset recently recovered from local lows and is currently consolidating around short-term EMAs.

    HOT Stories
    $160M XRP Shuffle Sparks Confusion
    Crypto Market Review: XRP Might Go Parabolic, Perfect Bitcoin (BTC) Bounce Setup, Dogecoin (DOGE) Losing Critical Support Level
    Top Binance Traders Now 300% More Bullish on XRP, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prints Golden Cross, Satoshi-Era Whale Wakes Up to Move $156 Million in Bitcoin — Crypto News Digest
    SEC Chair Confirms Bipartisan Bill to Crown U.S. 'Crypto Capital' in 2026

    XRP pushes through

    This is typical reset behavior: the market determines whether there is sufficient demand to push higher volatility contracts and momentum indicators stabilize. Divergence is crucial. While the price is still relatively low, on-chain activity is increasing. This typically indicates one of two things: either the price eventually needs to rise to keep up with the rise in usage or the network activity fades once more and the price goes down. 

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 01/13/2026 - 05:41
    $160M XRP Shuffle Sparks Confusion
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    Sustained growth in the number of payments tends to precede rather than follow directional moves, as XRP has repeatedly demonstrated. Investors should not anticipate a breakout right away. Reclaiming the 50 and 100 EMAs would be a powerful first signal, but the chart still needs confirmation. 

    However, the current arrangement prioritizes patience over fear. In contrast to purely speculative pumps rising, transaction counts show that XRP is being used actively rather than just traded, which lowers downside risk.

    Advertisement

    To put it succinctly, XRP looks early rather than late. Longer-term opportunities typically arise when on-chain data is leading and price is lagging.

    #XRP #XRP Ledger
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Jan 13, 2026 - 10:56
    Ethereum Network Metric: Best Trigger for $4,000 Rebound
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    Jan 13, 2026 - 10:14
    Coinbase CEO Explains Crucial Thing About Crypto Wallets
    ByYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Noctura Introduces a Compliance-First Shielded Privacy Layer on Solana, Targeting Institutional-Grade Confidentiality Without Sacrificing Market Access
    Next Block Expo 2026: The Biggest Edition Yet
    BingX introduces BingX TradFi, expanding access to global financial markets
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    News
    Jan 13, 2026 - 11:03
    XRP: New Record in 2026 Set
    article image Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Jan 13, 2026 - 10:56
    Ethereum Network Metric: Best Trigger for $4,000 Rebound
    article image Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Jan 13, 2026 - 10:14
    Coinbase CEO Explains Crucial Thing About Crypto Wallets
    article image Yuri Molchan
    News
    Jan 13, 2026 - 9:19
    Binance Founder CZ Reveals Guaranteed Way to Lose Money on Meme Coin
    article image Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Jan 13, 2026 - 8:39
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Spike: Highest Chance for Zero Removal in 2026
    article image Arman Shirinyan
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Jan 13, 2026 - 11:03
    XRP: New Record in 2026 Set
    Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Jan 13, 2026 - 10:56
    Ethereum Network Metric: Best Trigger for $4,000 Rebound
    Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Jan 13, 2026 - 10:14
    Coinbase CEO Explains Crucial Thing About Crypto Wallets
    Yuri Molchan
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD