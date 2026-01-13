XRP: New Record in 2026 Set

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

There is more going on with XRP than just price noise at the moment. The XRP Ledger's on-chain activity recently recorded its highest payment count in about 180 days, with daily transactions reaching about 1.45 million. That is a structural indication that usage is resuming after a protracted cooling-off period, not a chance spike. XRPs on-chain metrics have a history of cyclical movement.

Payment count explosion

Weekends and holidays cause activity to drastically slow down, but once regular settlement flows resume, it picks back up quickly. What counts in this case is that the rebound exceeded recent local highs rather than simply returning to baseline. This implies that involvement is growing rather than being a one-time outburst from a single actor.

Look at the price chart next to that now. Sitting below the 200 EMA and having difficulty regaining higher moving averages, XRP is still trading below significant long-term resistance zones. This is not yet a confirmed bull trend from a technical standpoint. After emerging from a protracted downtrend channel, the asset recently recovered from local lows and is currently consolidating around short-term EMAs.

XRP pushes through

This is typical reset behavior: the market determines whether there is sufficient demand to push higher volatility contracts and momentum indicators stabilize. Divergence is crucial. While the price is still relatively low, on-chain activity is increasing. This typically indicates one of two things: either the price eventually needs to rise to keep up with the rise in usage or the network activity fades once more and the price goes down.

Advertisement

Sustained growth in the number of payments tends to precede rather than follow directional moves, as XRP has repeatedly demonstrated. Investors should not anticipate a breakout right away. Reclaiming the 50 and 100 EMAs would be a powerful first signal, but the chart still needs confirmation.

However, the current arrangement prioritizes patience over fear. In contrast to purely speculative pumps rising, transaction counts show that XRP is being used actively rather than just traded, which lowers downside risk.

Advertisement

To put it succinctly, XRP looks early rather than late. Longer-term opportunities typically arise when on-chain data is leading and price is lagging.